With Shilpgram becoming a hit, BMC decides to levy entry fee

With crafts village becoming newest attraction in town, BMC mulls Rs 20 charge for adults and Rs 10 for children

Crowds had thronged Shilpgram in Jogeshwari on October 14, the day it was finally opened to the public. Pic/Satej Shinde

Entry into Shilpgram, the city's first arts and crafts village, might soon come at a nominal cost. Seeing the huge response from citizens, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning on charging adults Rs 20 and children Rs 10 to enter the park, officially known as the Matoshree Meenatai Thackeray Shilpgram. Entry for school students will remain free. The newly-opened park in Poonam Nagar, Jogeshwari East, made at a cost of Rs 25 crore, has drawn massive crowds.

According to officials, 25,000 people visited Shilpgram on Sunday alone. "It has become a tourist attraction with its murals, musical fountains, etc. In a city where open space is a big issue, seven acres of lush green are a big attraction," said an official. Visitors currently don't have to pay any entry fee.

But, it is these crowds that are also leading officials to mull over a nominal entry fee, in order to help them exercise crowd control and save murals from getting damaged. "The discussions are at a very initial stage, but as of now, we're considering charging Rs 20 as entry fees" said another official. Till that is decided, entry to Shipgram will remain free.

