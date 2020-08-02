With spike of 54,736 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 17 lakh mark

Cleaning staff wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits spray disinfectant at the High Street Phoenix mall ahead of the reopening of malls while other restrictions are maintained against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Mumbai. Pic/ AFP

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 17 lakh mark with 54,736 positive cases and 853 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. "The total COVID-19 cases stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated and 37,364 deaths," said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.



As per the data provided by the Health Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst affected state from the infection -- has a total of 1,49,214 active cases and 15,316 deaths. A total of 4,31,719 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the state up to Saturday, as per the state health department.



Tamil Nadu has a total of 60,580 active cases and 4,034 deaths. In Delhi, the total cases rose to 1,36,716, including 1,22,131 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 3,989 deaths. There are 10,596 active cases in the national capital.



The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to August 1 is 1,98,21,831 including 4,63,172 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.

