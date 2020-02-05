'With Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister, Mumbai will be a happy city,' says BMC

The 2020-21 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget presented by municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on Tuesday was painted in the vision of the Thackeray father-son duo. With Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray heading the state, the BMC is hoping to boost its falling income by reforming the tax structure, recover an R800-crore grant from the state, and develop new income avenues from pending development projects.

The R33,441-crore budget has high allocation for the coastal road, Byculla zoo revamp, the revival of BEST, and a mention of tourism and city's aesthetics — all of which are part of Thackeray's aims. Pardeshi even thanked CM Thackeray for his guidance on the Mumbai 2030 vision.

Pardeshi said the corporation cannot rely too much on the GST compensation and is expecting the state's support to invest its fixed deposits in government bonds and debentures. He increased the fees for municipal services and said there will be a five per cent hike every year henceforth. "We are also expecting the state to release outstanding dues amounting to R800 crore, which includes R600 crore that SRA owes us," said Pardeshi. BMC is expecting R1,500 crore from property tax and R500 crore after revision of the Estate policy at the state level.

The coastal road was allocated R2,000 crore and the BEST an aid of R1,500 crore. These, developing tourism and the city's aesthetics were discussed by Pardeshi and Thackeray in a meeting last month. "For the first time, a Mumbai-born is the CM of Maharashtra. This is a great opportunity to transform the city," Pardeshi said.

Reducing expenditure

. Hiring for all vacancies on hold to reduce expenditure by R500 crore

. Hire apprentices for six months to a year to serve as clerks and other technical posts

. Payment of remaining 50% pension under 7th pay commission in three instalments

