Without legs, Roshan Jahan proves physical disability cannot stop anyone from achieving their goals

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

Having lost both legs in a train accident but never losing her passion to fulfil her dreams, Roshan Jahan Shaikh has cleared her MBBS and proved that physical disability cannot stop a person from achieving their goal.

Jahan is currently pursuing MD in Mumbai from GS Medical College and KEM Hospital. Apart from staying passionate about her dreams and goals, Jahan believes in infusing confidence in physically challenged people who aspire to become something in their life.

Despite being from an economically weaker background, Jahan did not give up on her dreams and today she has come a long way by overcoming several hurdles.

"My father is a vegetable vendor and he is the only earning member in the family. I have three siblings. My father has till now also managed to educate all of us," said Jahan.

The tragic incident occurred on October 7, 2008, when Jahan was returning home from her college. "I fell from the running train. Next thing I remember was, lying on the track perfuse with blood and nobody helped me at that moment. Later, I got medical help from the Railways. I lost both my legs," said Jahan.

Jahan was hospitalised for over two months, but the only thing she did was to stay determined and passionate to attain her goals.

"I wanted to prove that even after having a disability, I can do something in my life. Then I pursued my studies. Without taking a drop year, I continued my schooling. I was in 11th standard when the incident took place. I gave all my exams in a wheelchair. Meanwhile, I got artificial limbs," said Jahan.

With a dream to become a doctor, Jahan cleared the Common Entrance Test (CET) for medical with flying colours in 2011, with the third rank in Maharashtra under physically handicapped quota. Congress' Amin Patel bared her graduation expense.

"In 2011 when I filled a counselling form, I got to know that according to the criteria a person can only get admission in the medical college if he or she is disabled from 40 per cent to 70 per cent. During my examination, the doctor's panel declared that I was disabled up to 89 per cent and I was denied for the admission," said Jahan.

When Jahan lost all hope after receiving a rejection for the admission, her doctor gave an advise to approach the Bombay High Court for this matter.

"The then Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Mohit Shantilal Shah went through my case and keenly observed me and my determination to pursue my medical studies. After several court hearing, Shah took judgment in my decision," said Jahan.

For post-graduation, Jahan cleared the entrance test with 3rd rank all over Maharashtra but her struggle did not end here, she was again denied due to her disability.

"This time I took out BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's help. He spoke to Union Health Minister JP Nadda regarding this matter. Within two days he took a historic decision and the 20-year-old clause for the disabled people was changed," said Jahan.

Jahan was recently diagnosed with a tumour in her sacrum bone but again she fought all the odds after being bed-ridden for two months and currently she is pursuing her post-graduation in medicine.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates