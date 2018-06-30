Witness in rape case against Daati Maharaj threatened

The men, who claimed to be associates of Daati Maharaj, held Jain at gunpoint and asked him to step out of the car, the complaint stated

Daati Maharaj. File pic

One of the witnesses in the rape case against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj has lodged a police complaint, alleging that he had received threats from the associates of the former, police said on Friday.

In his complaint, Sachin Jain, a prime witness in the rape case against Daati Maharaj, has stated that at around 11.30 pm on June 23, while he was returning from Sohna with his family in a car, six men in an SUV intercepted their vehicle, the police said.

The men, who claimed to be associates of Daati Maharaj, held Jain at gunpoint and asked him to step out of the car, the complaint stated. The men threatened Jain with dire consequences if he spoke to the media or gave any evidence against Daati Maharaj in court, it added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever