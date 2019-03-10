Witness the crackling chemistry between the Notebook stars off camera as well

bollywood

The video showcases the refreshing chemistry and warm bond between the debutant actors. The playful and charming Zaheer Iqbal is seen pulling Pranutan's leg all the time, creating a fun environment on the set.

As the release of Notebook is inching closer, the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to give the audience a sneak peek in the pages of the notebook. Opening a new page, the makers shared a behind the scenes video wishing Pranutan aka Firdaus happy birthday.

Sharing the video Salman Khan Films tweeted,

Get ready, to go on the behind the scenes fun, with our birthday girl Firdaus! Watch Chapter 3 of #Notebook now".

Giving an insight into the fun-filled moments on the sets of Notebook, the makers released a BTS video series, as the last video gives a good insight of the floating boat in the scenic view of Kashmir created by the makers, will surely give the viewers a vacationing goal.

Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question, can you fall in love with someone you never met?

The glimpses of the trailer which showcases Kabir talking about his love for Firdaus has already taken the internet by storm with its unconventional love story dated back to 2007.

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

