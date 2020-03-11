Witness the rollercoaster journey of motherhood with Karisma Kapoor in Mentalhood!

With a trailer that caught everyone's attention right from its first frame to a quirky title track that depicted the ups and downs of childcare, people are excited for Karisma Kapoor's Mentalhood. Raising a child is an art. Some make it into a highly precise science, but most of the mothers are like tigresses protecting their cubs. And while going through this whirlwind of responsibilities, you are bound to go bonkers occasionally.

The show marks the digital debut of Karisma Kapoor playing the role of Meira Sharma, who hails from a small town, along with her husband Anmol (played by Sanjay Suri). Featuring a cast of talented actors, the web series also features Dino Morea as a stay-at-home dad named Aakash Fernandes who performs the task of single parenting effortlessly, Sandhya Mridul as 'Momzilla' Anuja Joshi, aka AJO, who loves being in charge of the situation and framing new 'parenting rules'.

Portraying the workaholic mother in a commendable manner is Shilpa Shukla as Namrata Dalmia. The diversity amongst the mothers continues as Shruti Seth plays the spiritual mom named Diksha who loves her peaceful life and meditation. Finally, we see Tillotama Shome as the super-hyper mother Preity Khosla who is on her toes all day.

Speaking about the show's launch, Karisma Kapoor said, "This show is for every mother out there who is absolutely unrelenting towards her parenting responsibilities. I play the role of Meira, who comes from a small-town and then shifts to Mumbai and stumbles onto an absolutely crazy metropolitan city. It is an absolute family show that will see Meira struggle to craft the perfect idealistic family life in the concrete jungle that we know as Mumbai. I am certain that the mothers of today's generation will also understand this 'mother in distress' completely."

Playing the role of a single father, Dino Morea comments, "Being a single father to two kids can be truly a challenging role. I'm glad that my character of Aakash got me to see this side of parenthood and learn about what one goes through when they have to be their own pillar of strength not just for themselves, but for their kids as well. It's a role that brought out the best in me and I hope that audiences love Aakash and the show as well."

A lovable mother herself, the show is indeed special for Ekta Kapoor; the content czarina shares, "I am extremely proud to have created 'Mentalhood' and this show is specially dedicated to my mother Shoba Kapoor and my son Ravie. Right from day 1 of shooting, the journey has been very emotional and mental. I can say that it's a show that is very close to my heart and one that I deeply connect with. I am certain that the audience as well will bond to the craziness that the show has to offer."

The show is directed by Karishma Kohli, produced by Filmfarm productions and written by Ritu Bhatia and Suyash Khabya. The wait is finally over as the 10-episode comedy-drama, is finally streaming now on ALTBalaji and ZEE5!

