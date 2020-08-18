Witnesses being threatened, alleges Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin

In the case of the alleged suicide by actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his family is now apprehensive about evidence being destroyed and witnesses being threatened.



Sushant's cousin Neeraj Kumar Bablu, a BJP MLA, said here that the evidence, in this case, was being erased and the witnesses could be eliminated. He said the witnesses were facing threats and demanded that they should be provided protection.



Neeraj Kumar told IANS on Tuesday: "We all hope that the Supreme Court will soon direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the matter and the investigation will go in the right direction and everything will come to the fore."

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty Suffered From Anxiety Issues, Had Panic Attacks, Says Her Lawyer

He said: "This is not only our desire but that of the entire country." When asked about the destruction of evidence in this case, he said: "Attempts are being made to erase evidence. This apprehension is also being expressed by the media."



"Maharashtra Police should take care of it."



He felt that something untoward could happen to the witnesses and said that efforts were being made to intimidate them. The Mumbai Police was not cooperating in this matter. This is now known to everybody and we demand that protection be given to the witnesses, he added.



Even two months after Sushant's alleged suicide, no significant progress has been made in the investigation of the case. On July 15, Sushant's father K. K.Singh had a case registered at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna. Later, the Bihar government decided to recommend handing over the investigation to the CBI.



Rhea Chakraborty, the main accused in the case registered in Patna, has approached the Supreme Court to transfer the case to Mumbai.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever