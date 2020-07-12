Woah! Katrina Kaif's fan following reaches 40 million on Instagram

As Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has garnered 40 million followers on the photo-video sharing app Instagram, the 'Bharat' actress posted a video message to thank her fans for this milestone.

The 'Zero' actor joined Instagram in 2017 and has kept the feed engaging by sharing her personal and professional memories.

Sharing a video clip of her activities since 2017 on Instagram, Katrina wrote, "A bigggggggg 40 million sized hug to everyone."

The video begins with the note, "2017 was the year we first said hello on Instagram".

It features snippets from her movie shootings, dancing, and also some random fun activities. Katrina earned commercial success in Bollywood with romantic comedies 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' (2005) and 'Namastey London' (2007). Her performance in the drama film 'New York' (2009) earned her a nomination in the Filmfare Award in the best female actor category.

Her highest-grossing films came with the action thrillers 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012), 'Dhoom 3' (2013), and 'Bang Bang!' (2014). She was recently seen in the 2019 released movie 'Bharat' alongside Salman Khan.

Katrina Kaif is quite active on social media and she keeps updating her fans about her next projects. She has posted 783 posts on Instagram to date.

