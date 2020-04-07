Wockhardt Hospital: Nurses, doctors tested COVID-19 positive being treated

The Wockhardt Hospital said that several healthcare professionals at its South Mumbai facility have tested positive for COVID-19 and they are being treated.

"Several of our healthcare professionals tested positive for COVID-19 at South Mumbai facility. The source of the infection is identified as a 70-year-old patient who was admitted on March 17 for a cardiac emergency. Later, the patient tested positive for COVID-19," read a statement from Wockhardt Hospital.

"Our colleague nurses and the doctors identified as COVID-19 positive are presently being treated. The hospital is currently declared containment zone by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and we are closely working with the authorities," the statement added.

Meanwhile, 23 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

The total number of positive cases in the state has increased to 891.

