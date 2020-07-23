Woman, 6-year-old son jump to death; husband detained for dowry harassment

A 29-year-old woman, along with her six-year-old son, jumped to death from the third floor of a residential building in Ahmedabad. Following the incident, the woman's husband was detained and his family members were booked by police, last week, for harassing his wife for dowry and abetting her suicide.

According to Indian Express, Mamta Jadhav had jumped to death with her son Riyansh on July 16, the police said, adding that no suicide note was found from the spot.

Following a complaint from the woman’s father, an FIR was filed against her husband Chirag, father-in-law Pravin, mother-in-law Manjula and sister-in-law Neha by Chandkheda police under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 498 A (husband or relative of victim subjecting a woman to cruelty and 114 (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

In his complaint, the woman's father alleged that Mamta had called him twice on July 16 after Chirag and his mother demanded Rs 1 lakh from her. He also alleged that they were often taunting her for not bringing any dowry.

"To save her from taunts, we used to give small amounts from time to time. Last year in December, her husband and in-laws threw her out of the house after which she came to our place in Patan. We managed to give her Rs 1 lakh," he said in his complaint.

The station in charge of the police station, BK Gamar, was quoted as saying that they have begun investigating the case.

