Woman abducted and gang-raped by four men; abandoned on highway

She alleged that she and her male friend were waylaid and forcibly taken away by four men in their vehicle

A woman in her twenties was allegedly abducted and gang-raped in Assam's Nagaon district, following which she was dumped on a national highway, police said today. In her complaint, the woman said she was riding pillion on a motorcycle that was driven by her male friend last evening. He had picked her up from a roadside eatery in Lanka area, where she works, and they were travelling to Golaghat district, Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankarbrat Roy told reporters. Nagaon is around 120 km from Guwahati. She alleged that they were waylaid and forcibly taken away by four men in their vehicle.

The woman was then driven away and her four abductors raped her at Amoni near Kalong river. They abandoned her near a petrol pump on NH 37 after she passed out, Roy said. An oil-tanker driver spotted her and informed the police, who rushed to the spot and admitted her to the Nagaon civil hospital. She is undergoing treatment for trauma and severe injuries in her private parts. Her medical examination has also been conducted, the SP said. The officer said the rape did not take place inside the vehicle, but outside a thinly-populated area and there might have been five-six culprits.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 376D (gang rape), 324 (injuring with dangerous weapons). The district additional superintendent of police, Bipul Das, has been entrusted to investigate the incident, he said, adding that an operation had been launched to nab the culprits. The two-wheeler in which she was travelling has been recovered. A search in on to find her friend, who cannot be traced traced, the officer said.

In another case of rape, a cab driver was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl studying in a private school in New Delhi.

"The accused took the 6-year-old girl to a deserted place and then sexually assaulted her. He then warned her against disclosing the crime to her parents and dropped her off some metres away from her home," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Devender Arya.

