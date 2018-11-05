Woman accused for blackmailing man with false rape charge, arrested

crime

The accused was arrested on Sunday from Lakhnawali village, which comes under Surajpur police station limits

Representational Image

A woman has been arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly trying to extort Rs 10 lakh from a man threatening to implicate him in a false rape case should he refuse to pay her the said amount, said police on Monday.

The accused was arrested on Sunday from Lakhnawali village, which comes under Surajpur police station limits, police said.

The accused and the complainant were friends for some time and she had asked for money from him on multiple occasions citing various reasons, a police official said.

The man had approached police on October 11 alleging that the woman had demanded Rs 10 lakh from him and had threatened to file a fake rape case against him if he refuses to pay the money, said Muneesh Chauhan, Station House Officer in Surajpur.

An FIR was lodged and the matter was probed following which an investigation was conducted during which text messages shared between them were also reviewed, he said.

She was charged under the Indian Penal Code Sections 388 (extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life, etc) and 506 (criminal intimidation), Chauhan said.

The SHO said the woman was produced in the court which remanded her in judicial custody.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates