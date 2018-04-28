Woman accuses cab driver's friend of raping her

With the help of the villagers she was able to reach the nearest police station and file a complaint



A woman employee of a private firm in Uttar Pradesh's Noida has accused a cab driver's accomplice of raping her. The two men were arrested on Friday in Greater Noida, police said. The woman told the police that at around 4.30 pm on Thursday, she booked a cab from Sector 37 in Noida to go to the adjoining Greater Noida area. A man was sitting on the front passenger seat when they started the ride, she told the police. The driver, Ashok, told her that the man was his friend, Praveen, who was to be dropped on the way.

The two men consumed beer on the way, she said. Later, Ashok took her to the thickets around the Dayanagar village but left as he had an errand to run. Praveen raped her and fled, she said in her statement. The woman briefly lost consciousness after the attack. When she came to her senses, she raised an alarm. With the help of the villagers she was able to reach the nearest police station and file a complaint.

Circle Officer of Dadri, Nishank Sharma, said the case was registered late on Thursday and acting promptly the cab driver and his accomplice were arrested. The police have sent her for a medical examination to confirm the rape. Meanwhile, in a statement on Friday, the cab company expressed regret over the incident but clarified that the ride was not booked on its platform.

