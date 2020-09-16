Woman accuses England footballer Phil Foden of flirting with her while on duty

England and Manchester City star footballer, Phil Foden is in trouble again after a British make-up artist, Lucy Jones said he tried to court her while on national duty. Foden, 20, and his England teammate, Mason Greenwood were recently dropped from the national team for breaching COVID-19 protocol. The duo were found sneaking in two girls into the hotel room after their debut against Iceland in the UEFA Nations League tie.

"People need to know that wasn't a one-off and what he's like," Jones (right) told British tabloid, The Sun. "He was trying to do the same thing a year ago when he was messaging me." Jones said the English Premier League winner started messaging her in September 2019, when he was with the England U-21 squad in Turkey.



She claimed that Foden sent her a picture in his England jersey and said: "I can't wait to get a hotel with you." But Jones ended their fling when she found out Foden had a son with girlfriend Rebecca Cooke. "I was flattered he was chasing me as he's a Manchester City star. I was excited. But I knew it probably wouldn't work out as he's a footballer. He was probably messaging me for about two weeks before I worked out he had a girlfriend," Jones revealed.

