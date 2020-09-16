Woman accuses England footballer Phil Foden of flirting with her while on duty
Woman accuses England footballer Foden of approaching her while on national duty in September last year
England and Manchester City star footballer, Phil Foden is in trouble again after a British make-up artist, Lucy Jones said he tried to court her while on national duty. Foden, 20, and his England teammate, Mason Greenwood were recently dropped from the national team for breaching COVID-19 protocol. The duo were found sneaking in two girls into the hotel room after their debut against Iceland in the UEFA Nations League tie.
"People need to know that wasn't a one-off and what he's like," Jones (right) told British tabloid, The Sun. "He was trying to do the same thing a year ago when he was messaging me." Jones said the English Premier League winner started messaging her in September 2019, when he was with the England U-21 squad in Turkey.
Phil Foden
She claimed that Foden sent her a picture in his England jersey and said: "I can't wait to get a hotel with you." But Jones ended their fling when she found out Foden had a son with girlfriend Rebecca Cooke. "I was flattered he was chasing me as he's a Manchester City star. I was excited. But I knew it probably wouldn't work out as he's a footballer. He was probably messaging me for about two weeks before I worked out he had a girlfriend," Jones revealed.
