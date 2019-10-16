Woman adds sleeping pills in husband's dosa, strangles him

Chennai: A 23-year-old woman and her accomplice were arrested on Tuesday for killing the former's husband by adding sleeping pills to his dosa and strangulating him.

While the woman claimed that her husband, Suresh, died owing to excessive consumption of alcohol, autopsy reports showed that he had consumed excessive sleeping pills and was strangled to death, a Times of India report read.

During interrogations, Anupriya confessed to have killed him along with her boyfriend Murasoli Maran, 22.

The report added that the couple got married in 2014 and had a four-year-old child, but they were not able to sustain. Suresh worked at a meat shop in Puthagaram near Puzhal. The report said that Anupriya had recently got a job in a medical store in Kolathur. Her husband did not like her being busy on phone calls and sending text messages to others late in the night. Police said the woman complained that he even beat her up.

According to the police, Anupriya decided to get rid of Suresh with Murasoli's help. On Sunday, she mixed sleeping pills in the dosa batter before she served him dinner, the report said. Once he fell asleep, she called Murasoli and they strangulated him. The report added that while Murasoli left the house, Anupriya slept beside him and in the morning informed the neighbours that he had died owing to excessive alcohol consumption.

However, police confirmed that it was a case of murder based on the autopsy report. The two have been remanded in judicial custody.

