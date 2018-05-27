Woman allegedly killed over affair with man from same Gotra in Madhya Pradesh

She was killed at the behest of community leaders and alleged that she had had an affair with a man from the same 'Gotra' (clan)

A young woman was allegedly beaten to death by her relatives in Morena district in an apparent case of honour killing. She was killed at the behest of community leaders and alleged that she had had an affair with a man from the same 'Gotra' (clan).

The incident took place at Choukhuti village on May 24, said Additional Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujenia. Renu Singh, the victim, belonged to the Gurjar community. Her alleged lover was from the same community but a different Gotra, the officer said.

"The incident occurred on May 24, and we got the information the next day. The family had performed her last rites without informing the police. The forensic team has collected the samples of the burnt body," the ASP said.

Her family members were absconding, Sujenia said. "We have registered a case, and search for the family members is on," he added.

Preliminary probe revealed that Singh had eloped with a man called Sonu, a resident of neighbouring Moropura village, some days ago, Sujenia said. Sonu's family agreed to hand over the woman back to her relatives on the condition that they would not harm Sonu.

After her return, a community 'panchayat' (gathering of the elders of the community) was called, which allegedly asked the family to kill her by way of punishment. The woman was allegedly killed by her relatives behind closed doors. The panchayat was reportedly opposed to the couple's relationship as both belonged to the same Gotra which traditional norms didn't allow.

"We are still verifying the facts and searching for the victim's family. Family members of the man are also absconding. Nobody in the village is ready to speak about the incident. The probe is underway," Sujenia said.

