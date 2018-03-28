Woman allegedly raped at friend's birthday party in Kolkata

As per the woman's complaints lodged at Beliaghata and Jadavpur police stations, she was raped by the accused towards the end of the night when everybody were either sleeping or were intoxicated

One woman was allegedly raped at a friend's birthday party in the city and the accused has been arrested, police said today. The alleged incident took place at Jadavpur in the south Kolkata on Sunday and the woman, who is in her 20s and a resident of Beliaghata in the eastern part of the city, had stayed back at her friend's place in the night, a police officer investigating the incident, said.

As per the woman's complaints lodged at Beliaghata and Jadavpur police stations, she was raped by the accused towards the end of the night when everybody were either sleeping or were intoxicated. According to the complaint, the accused had arrived at the party late and had forced himself on the woman despite her resistance, the officer said adding the police have collected evidence from the spot and were talking to those present at the party.

"We have arrested the accused and waiting for the medical report," the police officer added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever