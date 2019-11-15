Woman alleges gang rape, claims police refused to file complaint

Chennai: A 26-year-old woman had a hard time after a police station in Chennai refused to register a case against the men, who, she claimed, gang raped her. A report in The Times of India said her complaint was registered more than a week after the incident when she approached the city police commissioner.

The incident allegedly happened a month ago when the woman, who stayed with her husband in a rented house, had gone for a temple festival in their locality. Her husband, a carpenter, was not at home that day, as he would often be away working at construction sites. She told the police that she was offered prasadam by some men after which she fainted. When she regained consciousness, she found that she was at her house and was nude. She alleged that she was raped by a man who also filmed the act on his phone.

The woman also told the police in her complaint that the man later asked her to meet him at a secluded spot, promising to delete the clip in front of her. When she reached, she saw that the man had some friends with him, who then allegedly gang raped her. The man then let her go after taking away her gold jewellery and cash.

The woman then narrated the incident to her husband and they went to the Virugambakkam police station to file a complaint. The couple alleged that the police refused to file the sexual assault complaint and assured them that they would get back their jewellery and money. She complained that the police did not do anything and the culprits came near her house and taunted her.

After she filed the complaint at the city commissioner’s office, it was forwarded to the all-woman police station in Vadapalani after which it got registered on Wednesday. The culprits are yet to be arrested.

