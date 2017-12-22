Woman alleges gangrape by five people including juveniles, in northwest Delhi

A 22-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by five people, including four juveniles, in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said today

A 22-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by five people, including four juveniles, in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said today. The woman, a resident of Jahangirpuri, had recently become friends with a juvenile staying nearby. She claimed that she was invited by him for a party yesterday at his home, they said.



Representation pic

The juvenile's four friends also joined them, they said. The woman, who is working at a private firm, alleged that they forcefully made her consume liquor, the police said. She has alleged that they threatened her with dire consequences and held her hostage for around five hours, they said. The woman claimed that they asked her not to inform anyone about the incident, the police said.

She approached the police and a case was registered against the five accused, they said. All of them have been identified, the police said, adding that one of the accused has been arrested while the four juveniles have been apprehended.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go