Woman alleges hospital staff molested her, doc says kin created ruckus

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a technician of a private hospital in Gurugram's sector 56 on Sunday. A case has been registered against the technician.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a cross FIR has also been registered as the director of the hospital alleged that she was assaulted and molested by several men who had accompanied the 30-year-old woman. According to the police, the 30-year-old woman was admitted to a private hospital after she had allegedly consumed poison.

On Sunday, she had requested the director for a discount on her bill when she felt better but was not happy with the discount. Police said as she did not get the desired discount, she, along with her relatives created a ruckus in the hospital. The police said they also damaged property and dragged the director out of her cabin and threatened her.

The police said the woman alleged that after being admitted to the hospital, she was taken for an X-ray, where the technician allegedly touched her inappropriately. She told the police that she could not react at that point because she was dizzy.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime) said, "The woman said she informed her friends and brother-in-law, who had informed the doctor on duty on Saturday, but alleged no action was taken against the technician."

The police said the woman also alleged that she was over-charged and she had requested the hospital to take action against the suspect technician. Sangwan added, "She also alleged that when she approached the director, the staff snatched her mobile phone and deleted the video recordings of the conversation she had made on her mobile phone."

Sangwan said that they received one complaint each from both the parties. A cross FIR has been registered on the basis of statements given. Sangwan said, the patient’s friends allegedly manhandled the doctor of the hospital, used abusive language and damaged property. The suspects created a ruckus and were threatening the staff and doctor. The CCTV footage is being checked."

The report said a case was registered under 354A (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 427 (Mischief causing damage) against the friends and family of the 30-year-old woman while the technician was booked under section 354A (Sexual harassment), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

