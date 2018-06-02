Woman alleges rape by father-in-law in Muzaffarnagar

The woman, 30, has claimed that her husband was missing for a long time and she was living with her father-in-law Irfan

Muzaffarnagar: A man has been arrested on charge of raping his daughter-in-law in Muzaffarnagar police said. The accused, Irfan, was arrested on Friday evening in Bhopa police station area, they said.

The woman, 30, has claimed that her husband was missing for a long time and she was living with her father-in-law Irfan. On Thursday, he allegedly raped her and threatened her not to disclose it to anyone. Police have registered a case under rape and other charges.

