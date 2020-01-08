Woman alleges she was beaten up for demanding sex from husband

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A woman filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws after she was beaten up for demanding sex from her husband, who claims to have taken up celibacy.

Her in-laws allegedly thrashed her when they found out about the issue, a Times of India report read.

In the FIR, the 22-year-old woman said she married Sarkhej, 25, on May 14, 2016. She said her husband's behaviour was fine in the beginning, but changed after she delivered their first child in 2018.

"For the past few months, my husband had stopped having sex with me. Whenever I asked for it, he got furious and beat me," states the complainant. She also added that her husband claims to have adopted celibacy.

The report said when she insisted on having sex, her husband left their house, owing to which, her in-laws began harassing and beating her, saying she had forced him to leave.

The woman said her husband was in debt as he had borrowed money from various moneylenders and had even stopped caring for their child.

"A few months ago, when my son had a severe infection in his intestine, my husband did not even pay for the medicines," the woman said in the FIR.

The woman had approached the police and filed a complaint for domestic violence and abetment against her husband and in-laws. The accused are yet to be arrested.

