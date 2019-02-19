Woman and her boyfriend booked for raping a friend at her party in Palghar

crime

The host and her boyfriend present at the party spiked the victim's drink. The woman host pinned the victim down when she was drowsy and her boyfriend raped her

Woman was allegedly raped at her birthday party organised at a friend's house in Waliv in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said Monday. The host's boyfriend was also present at the party, which was held on February 13, and the two spiked the victim's drink, a Waliv police station official said.

"The woman host pinned the victim down when she was drowsy and her boyfriend raped her. The duo also threatened the victim to not reveal the incident to anybody," he said. The 27-year-old victim, a resident of Kandivali in the northern part of Mumbai, later filed a complaint with Waliv

police on Sunday. Following the complaint, the woman host and her boyfriend, both in their mid-twenties, were booked for rape and criminal intimidation, said Palghar police's public

relations officer Hemant Katkar.

In another case, a minor girl around 16-years-old has been molested by her friends (minors) on the pretext of celebrating her birthday party. According to the police, sources victim was allegedly invited by one of her tuition friends to celebrate her birthday near a garden in Borivali West. She was found in an unconscious condition, by a local social worker in the evening. She was taken to her house by the social worker who recognised her and later informed her parents.

The victim first made false excuses to her parents justifying that she fell unconscious due to the fall from the train, but when was asked strictly by her parents she revealed the truth about her tuition friend and several others calling her to celebrate her birthday at the garden situated near IC Colony on Thursday afternoon. They then spiked her soft drink with alcohol due to which she fell unconscious.

