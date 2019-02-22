Woman and her lover murder husband and dump body in bushes in Boisar

crime

The post mortem report stated the body was had several wounds on the right eye, shoulders, stomach and face, which indicated he may have been allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon.

A body of a 32-year-old man was found from the bushes of MIDC Shivajinagar on February 16 by Boisar police whereas a missing complaint was filed by his wife on February 15, 2019. The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar Rawat (32). According to the Boisar police, Mamta, the wife of the deceased, had filed a missing complaint on February 15 when her husband did not return home for 3 days.

The police received a call on February 16, around 10 am, from an unknown person, sharing information about a dead body that was spotted in the bushes at MIDC area. The police reached the spot at Shivajinagar and found the body, decomposed and with multiple wounds. The unidentified body was then sent for post mortem and results confirmed the body belonged to Anil, who had been missing for three days. The post mortem report stated the body had wounds on the right eye, shoulders, stomach and face, which indicate that he may have been allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon.

According to the Free Press Journal, police further investigated the matter and learnt that Mamta Rawat (22) was having an affair with Ramprakash Rawat (22), a distant relative of Anil. Although Ramprakash was living with them for a while, he mysteriously left the same day Anil went missing.

After the blood samples were sent to the forensic team and a match was confirmed by the laboratory, the police interrogated Mamta which is when she confessed to the crime. She revealed that Anil confronted her about the affair and it led to an argument. In the heated moment, Ramprakash attacked Anil with a sharp object thus killing him on the spot. Mamta and Ramprakash then dumped the body in the bushes.

A case has been filed against the two under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, for causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information (201), Culpable homicide (301) and for murder (302).

