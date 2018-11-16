Woman and six-year-old son killed, faces burnt with acid

crime

Half-burnt bodies of the two were found at a jungle located in Kairo village of the district

Representational Image

Unidentified criminals killed a 27-year-old woman and her six-year-old son and burnt their faces with acid in Jharkhand's Lohardagga district on Friday, police said.

Half-burnt bodies of the two were found at a jungle located in Kairo village of the district, according to the police. They suspect that the woman might have been killed after rape.

The police also recovered beer bottles from the spot of crime.

They said the woman and her son were first strangulated to death. Later, the faces of both were burnt with acid so that their identity could not be revealed.

A forensic team visited the spot and took samples. The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates