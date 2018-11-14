Woman arrested carrying ammunition on Srinagar outskirts

crime

Also, two terrorists were killed today while attempting to infiltrate in Keren sector of Kupwara district. Since a few days, the state has witnessed a huge spurt in terror activity

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested a female over-ground worker (OGW) carrying ammunition including grenades and live rounds. The woman was arrested during a search operation at a check-point in Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar city. A case has been registered under relevant sections of law and a probe has been initiated in the matter.

Earlier in the day, a heavily-armed terrorist was killed by the Indian Army on Tuesday in the Aknoor Sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The forces recovered five pistols, 10 pistol magazines, 60 bullets of the pistol, one AK assault Rifle, two AK Rifle magazines with 234 rounds of ammunition, fifteen hand grenades and twelve fuzes for IEDs.

The timely intercept of the intrusion of the terrorists with the cache of arms, ammunition and other warlike stores has thwarted any possible untoward incident, planned by the terrorist during the scheduled elections in the state.

The Indian Army is carrying out relentless and robust anti-infiltration operations in the state to break the backbone of terrorism and nip the designs of anti-national elements and the enemy to foment trouble South of the Pir Panjal ranges in Jammu and Kashmir.

