Woman arrested for killing her 12-yr-old sister in Uttar Pradesh

During the investigation, police found that Kajal killed her minor sister with the help of her two lovers Mohit and Bharat Vir

Muzaffarnagar: A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her 12-year-old-sister after the latter learned about her illicit relationship with two men, a police official said on Saturday. Himanshi was found dead near her house at Kapur Ghar village, he said.

During the investigation, police found that Kajal killed her minor sister with the help of her two lovers Mohit and Bharat Vir, he said. Police arrested Kajal on Friday while efforts were underway to nab her two lovers, the official added.

In another incident, a 26- year-old man was awarded the death penalty by a court in Hisar town in Haryana for murdering his sister. The death penalty was awarded to Ashok of Juglan village in Hisar district, around 250 km from here, by additional District and Sessions Judge Pankaj.

The woman's family was opposed to the marriage as Rohtas belonged to a different community. Kiran was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the village on February 9 last year. She was hastily cremated by the family.

