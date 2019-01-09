Woman arrested for killing mother in Muzaffarnagar

crime

Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: A woman and her paramour were arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing her 40-year-old mother here, police said. Ishavati was found dead at her house and her daughter Nilam in an unconscious state on Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sudhir Kumar said. During the investigation, it was found that Nilam and her paramour Manu were involved in the killing, he said.

It is suspected that the duo killed the woman as she had opposed their relationship, Kumar said.

Police had earlier registered a case against unidentified persons.

In a similar incident, a 46-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her son and daughter-in-law today in Mehroon village near here, the police said. The accused Ramkumar Sallam (30) and his wife Anita (26) allegedly throttled Aanganvati Sallam (46) in their house, a police official said. The official said Ramkumar was apparently fed up with frequent fights between his wife and mother. "Ramkumar had driven Aanganvati out of his house five days ago. He brought his mother back on intervention by some villagers. However, fights between Anita and Aanganvati continued," said Amarwada police station inspector Shashi Dhurve

The accused duo fled after committing the crime, but was arrested later in the day, he said. They have been booked on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy, Dhurve said, adding that further investigation is underway.

