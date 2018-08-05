Woman attacked by an unidentified man, robbed of mobile phone and jewellery

crime

In the CCTV footage, a man is seen following the woman who was walking down a narrow lane. He was seen grabbing the woman from behind and holding her by the neck, a senior police official said

Representational Picture

A woman was allegedly attacked and her jewellery and mobile phone was snatched by an unidentified man in Shahdara's Mansarovar Park, police said today. The incident occurred on July 29 and was caught on CCTV camera installed in a lane of Mansarovar Park, they said. In the CCTV footage, a man is seen following the woman who was walking down a narrow lane. He was seen grabbing the woman from behind and holding her by the neck, a senior police official said.

He then pinned her down and subsequently managed to steal her mobile phone and jewellery before fleeing, he said. When the alleged incident took place, a man was seen driving past them on a motorcycle, the official said. After the accused managed to snatch her belongings, he ran towards the end of the lane where another man on the motorcycle was waiting for him.

The woman later managed to gather herself, the police said. They said that the woman was returning home from a clinic when the incident took place. The police have registered a case and are probing the matter.

