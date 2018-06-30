Woman beaten to death, two injured in attack over financial dispute in UP

The incident took place last night at Masawi village under Thana Bhawan Police Station area, Circle Officer Arvind Singh Rathor said

Muzaffarnagar: A woman was beaten to death and two members of her family were injured when five people allegedly attacked them over a monetary dispute in Shamli district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place last night at Masawi village under Thana Bhawan Police Station area, Circle Officer Arvind Singh Rathor said. Samina was beaten to death and two family members injured when they attacked by five people over a monetary dispute, he said.

A case was registered and the body was sent for post-mortem, the CO said, adding that a search was underway for the accused.

