Woman beaten up, disrobed, paraded naked by four eve-teasers

The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital and a case has been registered against all four involved in beating and disrobing her

Representational Image

In a shocking incident, a woman was beaten up, stripped off her clothes and made to run naked in her village in Gopiganj area of the district on Sunday. Police claim that woman had resisted four eve-teasers, while villagers were shooting the video.

A case has been registered against the four miscreants involved in the incident and police have arrested one of them till now. Circle officer Yadavendra Yadav said that they are trying to apprehend others.

"The incident took place in a village in Gopiganj area of the district on Saturday, when a woman from the weavers' community objected to being teased by one Lal Chandra Yadav. Later, in the evening, Yadav along with his three accomplices forcibly entered her house and badly beat her up."

"They stripped off her clothes and made to run in the village. Some villagers shot the incident and its video subsequently went viral," he added

Currently, the victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital and a case has been registered against all four miscreants who are involved in the alleged incident, said Circle Officer Yadav.

"One accused has been arrested, while efforts are on to nab the rest of the culprits," he said.

Meanwhile, Inspector Anil Yadav of Gopiganj police station has been sent to the police lines.

(With inputs from PTI)

