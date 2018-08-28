Woman beats police constable in Ghaziabad for slapping her brother

crime

Two persons were arrested in this connection after a purported video clip of the episode went viral on social media

A woman beat up a police constable here yesterday after he slapped her brother for allegedly altercating with officials at a bank during Aadhaar enrollment, police said. The incident took place at a SBI branch in Balram Nagar colony, Loni, they said, adding that two persons were arrested in this connection after a purported video clip of the episode went viral on social media.

"Imran was asked to produce a token for Aadhaar enrollment. When he refused, the official concerned denied to proceed. An argument broke out between them and soon after the official called policeman deployed there. The policeman, along with a bank security guard, evicted him from the premises," SSP Vaibhav Krishna said. A call was also made on Dial 100, following which a PCR van arrived. In the meantime, Imran also called his family members. When the argument went further, the constable allegedly slapped Imran.

Following this, Imran's sister beat the constable. She allegedly beat him up with slippers. Somebody at the scene recorded a video of the incident which went viral on social media. Two persons, Rashid and Ismail of Ashok Vihar Colony, have been arrested, the SSP said, adding that efforts are on to identify and nab the other accused.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever