Woman beats six-month-old to death after husband refused to take her shopping

Agra: A 25-year-old woman has been arrested for beating her six-month-old daughter to death after her husband refused to take her and her children shopping for Holi. According to the police, the woman vented out her anger on the infant as she was frustrated with constant arguments with her husband, The Times of India reported.

The incident happened on Saturday evening in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district when the woman, identified as Pinky Sharma, asked her husband Rahul to buy new clothes for her and the children for Holi, but he refused as he was feeling unwell. The couple allegedly had an argument and Pinky vented out her anger on her infant daughter Soni, thrashing her to death. The couple has a three-year-old son named Rishabh.

Rahul then approached the Jawan Police station and filed a complaint against Pinky. She has been charged with murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Jawan police station in-charge Naresh Kumar Singh was quoted by the newspaper saying that Pinky told them that she did not commit the crime with the intention of killing the infant. He said that the woman committed the crime as she was frustrated with the constant arguments with her husband and domestic issues. Although she vented out her frustration on the child, she did not know that Soni would die, Singh added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates