Woman boxer collapses during training session, dies

The deceased identified as Jyothi Pradhan, who had represented Bengal at national tournaments, fell unconscious during practice on Wednesday at Bhowanipur Boxing Association

Kolkata: A 20-year-old female boxer collapsed and died during a training session in the Bhawanipore area in Kolkata, a senior police officer stated on Thursday. The deceased identified as Jyothi Pradhan, who had represented Bengal at national tournaments, fell unconscious during practice on Wednesday at Bhowanipur Boxing Association.

She was immediately rushed to nearby SSKM hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. Jyothi Pradhan who was a resident of Bhukailash Road in Kidderpore area was pursuing graduation at the city's Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College. "No foul play has been noticed and the local police haven't received any complaint. However, we are waiting for the post-mortem report to arrive to get a clearer picture on her death. The necessary legal procedure is also on," the officer added.

In another incident, a teenage girl died after she was given an abortion pill by her neighbour on Monday who allegedly sexually exploited her in Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the accused was the girl's neighbour and had sexually exploited her several times. When he realised that the girl was pregnant, he started pressurising her to undergo an abortion. He allegedly took the teenage girl to Kamalganj in Kannauj on the pretext of an outing, where he forcibly gave her a pill to abort the fetus, Chhibramau Kotwali inspector Balram Mishra stated. Soon after the teen consumed the pill, her condition started deteriorating and collapsed. Police stated the accused panicked after the girl collapsed and abandoned herl near Kamalganj crossing and fled away.

With inputs from PTI

