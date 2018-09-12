Woman burns 4-year-old daughter with hot spoon, lover thrashes her

crime

The police added that the accused was married to a man seven years ago and the duo had a daughter together in Nalgonda

Representational picture

A woman was arrested by the cops for burning her daughter, who is four years of age, with a hot spoon in Hyderabad. The 25-year-old woman apparently branded her daughter on different parts of the body, said Circle Inspector of Malakpet police station.

The police registered a case under Sections 326 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 79 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The woman was taken into custoday and then sent to judicial remand. However, the woman's partner is still at large. After she was rescued, the woman's daughter was The girl shifted to Sishu Vihar a rescue home at Amberpet.

The police also stated that the accused had a daughter with a man whom she was married to 7 years ago, in Nalgonda. After a fight with her husband, the accused came to Hyderabad. She is now staying illegally with her partner. The police said that the woman's lover also thrashed the minor girl. An investigation is underway to nab the accused's partner.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever