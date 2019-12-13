Woman burnt to death after car hit her scooty in Pune

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In a bizarre incident, a woman's vehicle caught fire after being hit by a car in Pune. She was riding a scooty and succumbed to death due to burn injuries.

The accident took place in the wee hours of Thursday. In this regard, the police have arrested Manish Chaudhari (37), a resident of Pashan Road. A case has been registered with Chandan Nagar police station. He has been arrested under Sections 304 (2) (culpable homicide), 279 (rash driving), 427 (damage to property) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The police have identified the deceased as Shradha Madhukar Bangar (22) a resident of Chandan Nagar.

According to police, ''The deceased was on her two-wheeler heading to Ahmednagar road. The car hit her scooty from behind near City Vista society at Kharadi due to which she lost control on her wheel and skid. There was petrol leakage due to which it got sparks and caught fire. Before she could get up, she sustained burn injuries resulting in her death."

He added, "We arrested the suspect. During medical check-up, it was revealed that he was under the influence of liquor. The report stated that he was drunk."

On Thursday afternoon, Chaudhari was produced before the court judicial magistrate first class and was remanded to judicial custody.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates