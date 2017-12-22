Woman burnt to death in Marine Drive locality fire in Jamshedpur

A woman was burnt to death and three suffered injuries in a fire that broke out near Marine Drive locality under Kadma police station in Jamshedpur on Thursday, police said

Jamshedpur: A woman was burnt to death and three suffered injuries in a fire that broke out near Marine Drive locality under Kadma police station in Jamshedpur on Thursday, police said. Around 40 thatched houses were reduced to ashes in the incident.

The preliminary investigation suggested that the fire broke out after a couple began quarrelling over a petty issue and the enraged wife poured kerosene and set herself ablaze in her house made of straw, said Officer-in-charge of the police station, Vinod Kumar Paswan.

The fire caught in the house and spread rapidly to the vicinity, reducing 40 thatched houses to ashes. Three fire-fighters were engaged to douse the flame, which was brought under control after two hours. An old woman, who was unable to move, was burnt to death. Three others sustained injuries including the woman who attempted self-immolation, he said.

