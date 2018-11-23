Woman butchers boyfriend, cooks his remains with rice and serves it to workers

crime

Moroccan woman allegedly killed her boyfriend, cooked his remains with rice, and served them as Machboos- a traditional gulf dish made with rice and meat- to construction workers in Abu Dhabi

Representational Image

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old Moroccan woman was arrested by the Al-Ain emirate for murdering her boyfriend and serving his meat as a feast to Pakistani workers in Abu Dhabi. The woman killed her partner of seven years after he dumped her for another woman from Morroco.

The incident saw the light of the day after her boyfriend's brother went looking for him at the couple's home and found a human tooth in a blender, as per Gulf News.

"When the brother confronted the accused that his brother was missing, the woman denied any knowledge of his whereabouts and contended that she threw them out of their shared living quarters after finding out about his wedding plans with another woman," the report added.

According to The National newspaper in Abu Dhabi, the woman revealed during an investigation that she killed him in order to take revenge on her boyfriend for dumping her for another woman from Morroco, who he intends to marry.

The woman also took help from a friend, who cleaned the apartment after the crime. And in order to get rid of the body, she threw the remains to the dogs in the neighbourhood before serving some portions to the workers, reports Khaleej Times.

The woman was sent to a hospital for a check-up set to determine if she is suffering from a mental illness, and according to an Associated Press report, she will face trial after the investigation is completed.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates