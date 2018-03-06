Woman cancels marriage after groom misbehaves with her family in Odisha

The police soon detained Shankar Panda and his elder brother

Representational Picture

A woman in Odisha's Rourkela town has cancelled her marriage and lodged a complaint against the bridegroom accusing him of misbehaving with her family members in an inebriated state, the police said.

The woman in her bridal attire rushed to the police station and lodged an FIR against the bridegroom. She was to be married off on Sunday night at a temple, the police said. Shankar Panda, 28, a resident of Bondhmunda had arrived with his friends for the marriage, allegedly got drunk and misbehaved with the bride's father and brother.

Upset at the turn of events, the bride declared that she was cancelling the marriage and filed a complaint with the Tangarpalli police station against the bridegroom, his elder brother and others.

The police soon detained Shankar Panda and his elder brother. The woman said, "I cannot marry a person who misbehaved with my family under the influence of alcohol." an "I am sorry for what I did and I want to marry the woman," Shankar said and claimed that his friends had mixed liquor with green coconut and cold drinks and made him drink it.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video