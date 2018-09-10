Woman charged with attempted murder over UK knife attack

international

The woman was arrested after witnesses reporting seeing her with a foot-long (30 centimeters) knife chasing pedestrians and shouting threats about killing people. One man received minor injuries

Representational picture

British police have charged a 28-year-old woman with attempted murder after a daylight stabbing in a northern England town that sparked terrorism fears. The South Yorkshire Police force said Sunday that Ayaan Ali, of London, was also charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the assault Saturday in Barnsley.

She was arrested after witnesses reporting seeing a woman with a foot-long (30 centimeters) knife chasing pedestrians and shouting threats about killing people. One man received minor injuries.

Counterterrorism detectives initially supported the investigation, but Chief Superintendent Scott Green said Sunday that police can "confirm definitively that this was not an act of terrorism." He said inaccurate social-media speculation about multiple attackers "is creating a lot of fear and distress locally."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever