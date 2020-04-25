Woman cheated out of Rs 28k under the garb of 'PM CARES'

A software engineer from Navi Mumbai was cheated of Rs 28,000 under the pretext of depositing Rs 1,000 in her bank account as part of the Prime Minister CARES Fund in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Khandeshwar police have registered an FIR.

Savita Rai is a resident of New Panvel and was contacted by an unknown person on her mobile. The accused told Rai that she would be receiving Rs 1,000 in her bank account from the PM CARES Fund. He said that she only needed to click on a link on her mobile. After she did that, she received an OTP on her mobile which she passed on to the caller. Her account was immediately deducted for R1,000. When Rai told him of it, the accused said that there was probably a mistake and that she should click on the link again. He said that upon clicking the link again, she will receive the amount back. This was repeated around eight times with Rs 1,000 deducted at every attempt and two more times when Rs 10,000 was deducted from her account, thus extracting total Rs 28,000.

The woman soon realised that she was being cheated and reached Khandeshwar police station. Senior police inspector Shyam Shinde told mid-day, "We have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter."

