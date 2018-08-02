Woman chops off husband's genitals for 'staying with his second wife'

crime

A woman chopped off her husband's genitals for allegedly neglecting her and "staying with his second wife", police said today. The incident took place in the Mimlana area on Wednesday. The man was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition, they said. The man had married the second time with consent of his first wife, as they did not have a child.

The second wife had recently given birth to a child, Station House Officer, Kotwali police station, Anil Kaperwan said. He had been staying at her second wife's residence for some time, and it apparently angered the woman, he said. The man's relatives have filed a complaint with police against his first wife, the SHO said.

Recently, the police arrested a 23-year-old woman for allegedly killing her husband with the help of her paramour. The body of Santosh Janu Chauhan was found on Renuka Mata temple road on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on Monday, said police commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad.

An investigation revealed that Chauhan's wife Jyoti allegedly killed him with the help of her cousin Dharma Pratap Jadhav, with whom she had illicit relationship, as she was fed up with her husband's drinking habit and daily harassment. Both Jyoti and Jadhav were arrested, the commissioner said, adding that further probe was on.

