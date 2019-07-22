Woman commits suicide after fight with step sons in Muzaffarnagar

crime

Muzaffarnagar: A 38-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district as she was depressed after a squabble with her stepsons. The woman, identified as Balesh Kumari was the second wife of Raghunath, who died some time back. She did not have any children of her own.

Kumari's body was found hanging at her home in Meenakshipuram locality under Mandi police station limits on Sunday evening, they said. Police said she was having some disputes with her two stepsons.

Her body has been sent for postmortem and further investigations are underway, they said.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide and his body was found hanging at his home in Janakpuri locality of the city on Sunday, police said. Vipin Pal's body has been sent for postmortem and further investigations are underway, they said. His father has alleged that Vipin was under pressure from some men who were demanding money from him, police said.

