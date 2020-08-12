Woman commits suicide along with minor son after quarrel with husband

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A woman committed suicide along with her seven-year-old son by jumping before an oncoming train in Jharkhand's Palamau district on Wednesday, police said.

Priyanka Devi, 30, of Sagauna village went to the nearby railway track on Wednesday morning along with her three children after an overnight quarrel with her husband Nagendra Ram. She jumped on to the tracks along with her children when a goods train was passing by.

The woman and her son Akash died on the spot whereas her five-year-old daughter and three-month-old son were critically injured.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The injured were admitted in a local hospital.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever