Woman commits suicide by jumping off college building

A 25-year-old woman, who had gone to enquire about masters programme at Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies in Pitampura, allegedly jumped from its seventh floor on Friday, police said. The deceased, identified as Varisha Raees, worked at a private firm in Rajendra Place.

"She was found roaming on the seventh floor of the college and was questioned by two professors who asked her what she was doing there. She told them that she wanted to inquire about when the admissions for the master's course would start. They told her that the enquiry room is on the fifth floor," a senior police officer said.

The incident was captured in CCTV cameras. The professors can be seen taking the woman in the lift to the fifth floor, from where she was supposed to collect details. One of the professors then went to the dean's office and the other professor also left from there. The woman then again went to the seventh floor and jumped from there, the officer said.

Raees was the eldest of three siblings. Her father worked at a shoe company but had quit his job. She had completed her bachelor's degree in law from Delhi University. No suicide note has been recovered. Her mobile phone has been seized, the official said, adding that her phone will be unlocked and its call records analysed to ascertain whom all she was in touch with. The incident comes a day after an 18-year-old woman, a student of Bharati College in Janakpuri area, allegedly committed suicide in the institute's washroom after consuming pesticide.

