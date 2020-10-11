Woman leader assaulted by workers for questioning party's decision to field rapist, probe ordered

A video of the assault has surfaced on social media in which Tara Yadav was seen being pushed away from a stage before being physically assaulted by multiple men. Yadav lodged a police complaint against four office-bearers of the party, including the district President.

Yadav said: "I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I am waiting for Priyanka Gandhi to take action."

Congress' Tara Yadav manhandled by party workers at an event in Deoria.(10.10)



She says,“I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I'm waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action” pic.twitter.com/MYYp8k1GLX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2020

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has set up a committee to inquire about an incident in which a woman party member was assaulted by party workers for allegedly questioning the decision behind fielding a rape accused for the upcoming Assembly bypolls.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within three days while two workers have been suspended from the party, according to party spokesman.

Two party leaders, Deen Dayal Yadav and Ajay Kumar Sainthwar, have been expelled from the party.

She protested over the ticket given to Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Deoria in the November 3 bypolls.

SHO Kotwali Chandrabhan Singh, meanwhile, said: "A police complaint has been received. The matter is being probed. However, no case has been registered so far."

