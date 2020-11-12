Woman cop assault case: Arnab Goswami's bail plea hearing adjourned to November 23

A sessions court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of anticipatory bail plea filed by Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami to November 23.

The judge who was supposed to hear his plea was not available, so another judge took up the matter and adjourned it till November 23.

On Wednesday, Arnab Goswami had approached the sessions court seeking pre-arrest bail in a case registered against him by Mumbai Police for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer.

The same day, the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail in a case of alleged abetment to suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik in 2018. Goswami was lodged at Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai following his arrest on November 4.

Last week, an FIR was registered against him at N M Joshi Marg police station in central Mumbai for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer when the police team went to his house to arrest him on November 4.

He has been booked under Sections 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Damage to Public Property Act in this case.

(With inputs from Faizan Khan)

