Woman critical after abduction and rape in J&K's Kulgam

A 21-year-old woman was admitted to hospital in a critical condition after she was reportedly abducted and raped in J&K's Kulgam district, police said.

Police sources said the woman was abducted and raped by a group of youths in Akhal area of Kulgam where she had gone to attend a marriage ceremony.

"The girl was found by locals who shifted her in an unconscious state to a hospital in Kulgam district.

"She was later shifted to a hospital in Srinagar after attending doctors in Kulgam described her condition as critical," a police source said.

Sources also said two accused have been arrested so far after an FIR was lodged in the police station.

Locals blocked the road in the native village of the girl, demanding death penalty for the culprits.

