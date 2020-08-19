Woman cuts tongue, offers to god as daughter-in-law goes missing

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a bizarre incident, a woman allegedly cut her tongue and offered it to God to get back her missing daughter-in-law. The alleged incident took place on Sunday evening at the NIT campus, which falls under the RIT police station in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, after worshipping Lord Shiva, the woman identified as Lakshmi Nirala, allegedly cut her tongue and offered it to God. The woman did so while praying for her daughter-in-law Jyoti Nirala's safe return. According to police officials, Nirala's daughter-in-law Jyoti went missing with her child on August 14.

Srinivas Singh, officer-in-charge (OC), said, "The woman was not ready to go to a hospital, but we somehow managed to convince her and took her to MGMMCH in Jamshedpur. She is now stable and recovering well but is not able to talk. The woman works as domestic help."

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

The woman's husband Nandu Lal Nirala alleged that his wife took the step on someone else's advice. "Someone told her that if she offers her tongue to God, Jyoti would return," he said.

"We searched for Jyoti throughout the night on Friday, but could not find her. Later, I went to RIT police with my son but was told to come the next morning. Since Saturday was Independence Day, we went to the police station in the evening. Lakshmi cut her tongue on Sunday," Nandu stated.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news